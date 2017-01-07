Ask Ethan: Could The Universe Have Began From A Big Bounce? (Synopsis)

“We are part of the universe that has developed a remarkable ability: We can hold an image of the world in our minds. We are matter contemplating itself.” -Sean Carroll

If you take a look at our Universe today, you can learn all sorts of things about it. How the matter in it is distributed, what the radiation is doing, how many and what types of black holes we’ve formed, how much entropy there is, etc. You can also learn how all of those things are evolving into the future and how they were different in the past!

And if we go all the way back, we find that in General Relativity, we expect to wind up at a singularity at some point in the beginning. In a quantum formulation of gravity, that isn’t necessarily true! There are four classes of ways to avoid a singularity in the beginning, where space and time always exist, rather than having a creation or emergence. But many of the four have serious, fundamental issues that may yet make them impossible.

