Can Muons – Which Live For Just Microseconds – Save Experimental Particle Physics? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 7, 2017
A four-muon candidate event in the ATLAS detector at the Large Hadron Collider. The muon/anti-muon tracks are highlighted in red, as the long-lived muons travel farther than any other unstable particle. Image credit: ATLAS Collaboration / CERN.
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” -Confucius

The large hadron collider is the world’s most powerful particle accelerator, colliding two protons at energies of 6.5 TeV apiece. But you’ll never have the full 13 TeV of energy available for that collision, thanks to the fact that the proton itself is a composite particle, and that energy is distributed throughout its components. When you get a collision, only a fraction of that energy goes into the collision itself, while the rest remains in the other component particles.

A candidate Higgs event in the ATLAS detector. Note how even with the clear signatures and transverse tracks, there is a shower of other particles; this is due to the fact that protons are composite particles. Image credit: ATLAS Collaboration / CERN.

The way around this is to use fundamental particles. The electron is no good, because it loses too much energy when you accelerate it in a magnetic field; it’s charge-to-mass ratio is too high. But the electron has a high-mass cousin, the muon, that’s 206 times as massive. Even though the muon only lives for microseconds, the right accelerator might be able to take advantage of special relativity (and time dilation), bringing a muon/antimuon collider to life, and realizing the best of both worlds.

A design plan for a full-scale muon-antimuon collider at Fermilab, the source of the world's second-most powerful particle accelerator. Image credit: Fermilab.

What are the prospects for a muon collider? They’re better than they’ve ever been, and just might save experimental particle physics!

Comments

  1. #1 Denier
    United States
    April 7, 2017

    Why is 3 the limit?

    We have a 1 axis force that is super long range but wimpy in gravity. Then we have a more powerful but shorter range 2 axis force in electromagnetism. Lastly we have a 3 axis color force that is so powerful it can literally pull matter into existence from nothing but is super short range. There is a weak force but it is really just an offshoot of the 3 axis color force. There is no 4 axis force.

    In the standard model we have quarks and anti-quarks that come in 3 colors. We have neutrinos that come in 3 flavors. We have a bunch of gluons that are essentially just a Cartesian Product of 3 colors. Even spin is limited to only x, y, or z.

    Is everything limited to 3 simply because we live in a 3+1 dimension universe that doesn’t have the informational capacity to represent anything further? Is that where the limits to the Standard Model stem from?