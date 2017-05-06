Ask Ethan: How far is the edge of the Universe from the farthest galaxy? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 6, 2017
(0)
More »
Our deepest galaxy surveys can reveal objects tens of billions of light years away, but even with ideal technology, there will be a large distance gap between the farthest galaxy and the Big Bang. Image credit: Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS).
Our deepest galaxy surveys can reveal objects tens of billions of light years away, but even with ideal technology, there will be a large distance gap between the farthest galaxy and the Big Bang. Image credit: Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS).

“Despite its name, the big bang theory is not really a theory of a bang at all. It is really only a theory of the aftermath of a bang.” -Alan Guth

When we look to the deepest reaches of space, we can look for the “first” of any type of object. The first galaxy, the first star, the first light from the CMB, or even the first signals from the Big Bang, like gravitational waves. Yet these signals all have very different redshifts from one another, and perhaps more puzzlingly, lie at extraordinarily different cosmic distances from us.

Looking towards the north pole of the Milky Way galaxy, we can see out into the depths of space. What's mapped in this image are hundreds of thousands of galaxies, where each pixel in the image is a unique galaxy. Image credit: SDSS-III.

Looking towards the north pole of the Milky Way galaxy, we can see out into the depths of space. What’s mapped in this image are hundreds of thousands of galaxies, where each pixel in the image is a unique galaxy. Image credit: SDSS-III.

The reason for this is the intricate relationship between the expansion of the Universe and the contents of what’s in it, and how that changes over time. When the Universe was hotter and denser in the past, it was also expanding much faster. It expanded so much faster in the past that looking back to the edge of the observable Universe (when the big bang occurred) versus looking to the cosmic microwave background (380,000 years later) corresponds to a 900 million light year difference today!

The light we perceive as the cosmic microwave background is actually leftover photons from the Big Bang, released at the instant they last scattered off of free electrons. Although that light travels for 13.8 billion years before reaching us, the expansion of space causes that location to be, at present, 45.2 billion light years away. Image credit: SDSS collaboration.

The light we perceive as the cosmic microwave background is actually leftover photons from the Big Bang, released at the instant they last scattered off of free electrons. Although that light travels for 13.8 billion years before reaching us, the expansion of space causes that location to be, at present, 45.2 billion light years away. Image credit: E.M. Huff, the SDSS-III team and the Sout Pole Telescope Team; graphic by Zosia Rostomian.

How far is the edge of the Universe from the farthest galaxy? Find out today on this edition of Ask Ethan!

(0)
More »