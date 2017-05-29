Surprise! The Universe Has A Third Way To Form Black Holes (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 29, 2017
In addition to formation by supernovae and neutron star mergers, it should be possible for black holes to form via direct collapse. For the first time, we caught one red-handed, not just in simulations as shown here. Image credit: Aaron Smith/TACC/UT-Austin.
“N6946-BH1 is the only likely failed supernova that we found in the first seven years of our survey. During this period, six normal supernovae have occurred within the galaxies we’ve been monitoring, suggesting that 10 to 30 percent of massive stars die as failed supernovae.” -Scott Adams

Everyone knows the recipe for a black hole: create a massive enough star, allow it to burn through the fuel it its core, and wait. After enough time, the core will collapse, creating a type II supernova and a runaway fusion reaction. The outer layers explode while the core implodes, leaving behind a black hole if it’s massive enough. Alternatively, merge two failed black holes — i.e., neutron stars — together, and you get a black hole, too.

Two neutron stars colliding, which is the primary source of many of the heaviest periodic table elements in the Universe. About 3-5% of the mass gets expelled in such a collision; the rest becomes a single black hole. Image credit: Dana Berry, SkyWorks Digital, Inc.

But there ought to be a third way: through direct collapse. We haven’t seen enough supernovae for the stars that exist, and we don’t have a great explanation, otherwise, for super-early supermassive black holes. For the first time ever, we’ve witnessed a massive star simply wink out of existence. We may have just caught a direct collapse black hole red-handed.

The visible/near-IR photos from Hubble show a massive star, about 25 times the mass of the Sun, that has winked out of existence, with no supernova or other explanation. Direct collapse is the only reasonable candidate explanation. Image credit: NASA/ESA/C. Kochanek (tOSU).

It’s almost too good to be true, but it means so much if it’s right. Come get the full story today!

Comments

  1. #1 Anneb
    Amsterdam
    May 29, 2017

    From the article, direct collapse is described as very plausible. However, during the collapse of the gas cloud, there must be a phase where nuclear fusion ignites a star. Wouldn’t the radiation and solar winds of this new star blow away or keep at a distance the rest of the gas cloud? What special properties should a black hole producing gas cloud have? Should it be very large or very dense or both at the same time?

    Amateur idea: maybe all undisturbed gas clouds collapse into black holes and explain why we only see matter in the disturbed gas cloud zone around SMBs that we call galaxies that are surrounded by black holes at a larger distance that we call dark matter?