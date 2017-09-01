A new explanation for dark energy: the matter in our Universe (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on September 1, 2017
The full UV-visible-IR composite of the XDF; the greatest image ever released of the distant Universe. Every galaxy shown here will eventually accelerate away from us at greater than the speed of light, thanks to dark energy. Image credit: NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI).
“For although it is certainly true that quantitative measurements are of great importance, it is a grave error to suppose that the whole of experimental physics can be brought under this heading.” -Hendrik Casimir

Ever since we first discovered that the expansion of the Universe is accelerating, scientists have puzzles as to what’s causing it. Although we’ve measured it precisely and concluded that it’s uniform, static in time, and equivalent in its form to a cosmological constant, we still don’t know why it exists. Moreover, any attempts to calculate what its magnitude should be give nonsensical answers that are a factor of 10^120 too large.

A few terms contributing to the zero-point energy in quantum electrodynamics. Image credit: R. L. Jaffe, from https://arxiv.org/pdf/hep-th/0503158.pdf.

Speculations have abounded that it might be due to an additional force or field in the Universe, or that there should be some experiments or measurements we could make that would surface an anomaly in dark energy. But perhaps the solution lies in a different place entirely: in calculating the Casimir effect for the gravitational force. The Universe isn’t truly empty, but contains huge amounts of matter, and it might be the interplay between the Universe’s large-scale structure and the gravitational fields that exist everywhere in space that causes dark energy to arise.

An illustration of the Casimir effect, and how the forces (and allowed/forbidden states of the electromagnetic field) on the outside of the plates are different from the forces on the inside. Image credit: Emok / Wikimedia Commons.

It’s a controversial but plausible possibility, and if it’s correct, it means the solution to dark energy will be theoretical, not experimental.

  7. #7 Sinisa Lazarek
    September 2, 2017

    @ethan

    after reading the paper, i’m unclear how this is actually tied to dark energy? The authors don’t mention DE in the paper, instead they seem to be looking for a way of detecting graviton. Could you provide some more explanation how this (if experimentaly confirmed) is an explanation for DE? The universe with matter doesn’t seem to be a superfluid. If i’m naively looking at casimir effect for two plates, it doesn’t really seem to have connection with accelerated sxpansion of spacetime. thank you in advance for shedding some light on this.

    One attractive feature of this approach is that it draws on existing physics rather than invoking new physics.