Comments of the Week #175: From future technology to the cause of dark energy

#1 Elle H.C. September 3, 2017
@Ethan,
I can follow you perfectly, and you are right to point out why I am wrong, I have no problem with this ‘strict’ mathematical vision of the world.
But I guess I’m here on Einstein’s side in his discussions with Bohr, that QM is incomplete, to single out:
“But nothing is vibrating, and nothing is excited, and nothing is physically at a different level, and so on.”
When looking at the double slit experiment how can a Photon ‘sense’ the other slit when there is ‘nothing’, or what’s going on with entangled? QM has this all worked out in theory, but my guess is that in reality that ‘nothing’ you talk about is ‘something’.
To quote Einstein:
“We may say that according to the general theory of relativity space is endowed with physical qualities; in this sense, therefore, there exists an aether. According to the general theory of relativity space without aether is unthinkable; for in such space there not only would be no propagation of light, but also no possibility of existence for standards of space and time (measuring-rods and clocks), nor therefore any space-time intervals in the physical sense. But this aether may not be thought of as endowed with the quality characteristic of ponderable media, as consisting of parts which may be tracked through time. The idea of motion may not be applied to it.” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aether_theories#General_relativity
The scientific community has ruled against Einstein on this topic, so I guess one has to come up with something better than QM and I’ll let the discussion rest without proof.
#2 Axil September 3, 2017
Regarding:
And finally, from Frank on analogous experiments: “If physical Black Hole analogue(s) possible, then maybe we should try to find physical analogue(s) for expansion of the universe/Dark Energy.”
A “Black Hole analogue” has been found; it is the “an exciton-polariton condensate” as discussed in the following
Observation of self-amplifying Hawking radiation in an analog black
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1409.6550
and
Black Holes and Wormholes in spinor polariton condensates
https://arxiv.org/abs/1104.3013
It is well established fact that spinor dark mode polariton condensates are analog black holes that produce Hawking radiation.
See
https://phys.org/news/2016-08-physicist-quantum-effects-hawking-lab.html
Physicist claims to have observed quantum effects of Hawking radiation in the lab for the first time
Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2016-08-physicist-quantum-effects-hawking-lab.html#jCp
The production of Hawking radiation in coherent optical systems producing bose condinsation is well established.
In LENR research, strange particle emissions in both LENR fuel and LENR ash that I beleive are based on the polariton bose condinsate based analog particles have been shown to produce particle tracks on photographic emulsions that are predicted to be generated by an analog tachyon monopole particle. These particles are oftentimes seen to be coherent and coordinated in their movement in swarms.
For details see
http://restframe.com/mm/posts/analysis-of-groups-of-tracks.html
Also, as predicted by string theory, these analoge strange particles ( as tachyons) are also seen to produce mesons as a consequence of hadronization.
See for details in theory:
Plasma-Balls in Large N Gauge Theories and Localized Black Holes
https://arxiv.org/pdf/hep-th/0507219v3.pdf
The Inside Story: Quasilocal Tachyons and Black Holes
http://slac.stanford.edu/cgi-wrap/getdoc/slac-pub
#3 eric September 3, 2017
When looking at the double slit experiment how can a Photon ‘sense’ the other slit when there is ‘nothing’, or what’s going on with entangled?
Many (I want to say ‘all’ but I’m not sure about that) wavefunctions are much larger than what we would consider the discrete particle to be. The photon is, in reality, ‘smeared out’ over a much larger area. So it doesn’t need to ‘sense’ the other slit through some exchange of intermediates between it and the second slit situated away from it; instead, the photon is literally big enough to hit both at once and thus ‘know’ whether the second slit is there. It doesn’t really ‘know’ anything of course, but the point is that the interaction between the photon and the sheet encompasses both slits because it’s wavefunction is that big.
Similarly with entangled particles; entanglement doesn’t mean they are shooting some beam of information between far-separated particles, it means the wavefunction of the pair is smeared out over the entire area between them (and yes, this can literally be meters, kilometers, even hypothetically light years). If this seems crazy, it’s worth pointing out that some wavefunctions are literally infinite in extent. The value of the function may decrease with distance (and the probability of finding a particle in any given spot goes down as the square of that value), so we can for practical purposes ignore the wavefunction beyond a certain distance as an approximation. But the math for such functions says that that particle has a non-zero wavefunction out to infinity.
QM has this all worked out in theory, but my guess is that in reality that ‘nothing’ you talk about is ‘something’.
You and Michael Mooney both have an issue with reifying descriptive words. No natural language (including English) has accurate terms for modern physical concepts. The mathematical expressions are the most accurate terms we can come up with; the words we use are imperfect approximations for those more accurate mathematical terms. So for example, a thermodynamic partial change in entropy, ds, is dQ/T. It is not “order decreases” which is just a crappy English approximation. It is not “entropy increases over time in a closed system” which is another better (but still squishy) English approximation of the math. It’s the math. Likewise, when physicists describe some subatomic thing or force as “vibrating”, that’s just a crappy approximate English term for the math. It probably means that some of the math describing the system has the same form as an oscillator (such as Energy = 1/2*k*(variable)^2). That’s it. Quantum mechanical ‘spin’ doesn’t mean some literal physical object is literally physically spinning; it means the object has a angular momentum component.
This sort of confusion and laypeople reifying words incorrectly is, AIUI, one of the reasons physicists started going to crazy terms like top/bottom, strange/charm, up/down for quarks. They saw the confusion caused by the earlier historical choice of terms like “spin” and decided they didn’t want that to happen again.
So, my advice to you and MM and every other layperson who thinks they’ve discovered some flaw in modern physics by reading a natural language description of some theory is: learn the math. That’s the REAL ‘description’ of the theory – not the words. Learn it backward and forwards. Learn it so well you can solve the equations and problems physicsts use these theories to solve – at least to the level of a 2nd or 3rd year undergraduate. Once you grok the math, then you’ll really know what these theories say. But as long as you’re stuck at the no-math, natural language level of understanding, any extrapolation or metaphoric reasoning which leads you to believe there’s an error in the theory is much more likely to be a result of your lack of understanding, not a flaw in the theory.
They play’s the thing. 🙂 Play here meaning actually working through the equations.
#4 Elle H.C. September 3, 2017
@Eric,
“space without aether is unthinkable”
A.E.
#5 Steve Blackband September 3, 2017
Highly recommend Rise of the Rocket Girls by Nathalia Holt. An easy holiday read, focussing on the efforts of the women ‘computers’ in the space program, much like the book by Dava Sobel called the Glass Universe focussing on the women who read astronomy photographic plates.
Some nuggets (i.e. my ignorance):
The Suicide Squad. Students at Caltech who got interested in rockets in 1949. Called that since things kept blowing up. After damaging a building they were not permitted to continue on campus, so they went to a spot in the desert that soon became the JPL.
Barbara Paulson was the first ‘computer’ and part of the Suicide Squad. She got to work all through space missions until she retired in 1993 when the Mars Orbiter was in progress.
FORTRAN is a contraction of Formula Translator ( I missed out on FORTRAN – started with basic and assembly language).
Richard Feynman was in the Explorer 1 control room when it launched.
A reminder of how the pill transformed womens ability to be part of the workforce.
The Ranger moon missions – named after the JPL heads Ford pickup truck.
How lucky they were with Mariner 2 (Mariner 1 was a disaster – failed because of a single transcription error, and that in Mariner 2 a short magically corrected itself) and that it was the first USA ‘win’ in the space race.
The people at JPL were far more interested in Mars and Venus than that dumb boring moon rock.
After Ranger 6 failed (as did the previous 5) James Webb himself told the JPL they had just one more go.
Mariner 3 confused paint chips for stars, jeopardizing its mission.
Pantyhose was originally called Panti-Legs. Yea, I know.
Thomas Edison coined the term ‘computer bug’. Popularised by Grace Hopper in 1947 when they actually found a moth trapped in the relay points of a panel – hence joking that they were ‘debugging’ and the term took hold.
Apollo 12 landed next to Surveyor 6, and picked up the pieces. Still the only lunar space probe that came home.
The Space Shuttle was based on von Brauns design for the Nazi Amerika Bomber that would go suborbital and drop bombs on New York City.
Voyager 2 was launched BEFORE Voyager 1! (But landed second).
Sue Finley – hired in 1958 just before Explorer 1 launched the USAs first satellite.
Worked on missions for all the planets.
Still there – longest female employee and working on the Juno mission after which she will retire.
WHAT a mind bogglingly amazing career. Hell I would like to spend a few hours (at least) with her in a bar.
From the first baby rockets fired in 1949 to landing on the moon in 1969.
Just 20 years.
Good grief.
More amazing, maybe. The first USA ship to reach the moon crash-landed (on purpose) in 1964. Just 5 years later they landed two men. Wow. I can’t get a grant funded in that time these days 🙁
Comments of the Week #175: From future technology to the cause of dark energy
There was too much to simply keep it to a single article a day this week here at Starts With A Bang! The dynamic duo of Megan Watzke and Kimberly Arcand published a delightful contribution on scale, and we’re gearing up for a month where we’ll highlight some of the telescopes of the 2020s (and maybe beyond) that will help shape the future of astronomy. In the meantime, those of you who caught totality from the eclipse have affirmed to me that it was, in fact, one of the greatest experiences of your lifetime. Want to know exactly what it was like? Well, check out our latest episode of the Starts With A Bang podcast, where we highlight exactly that!
I just received word that we’re six weeks away from the publication of Treknology, and that enough preorders have happened that they’re already going to have to do a second printing of the book! (That’s good news, probably.) But you’re not here to get book updates; you’re here for the bonus science. With that said, let’s get right to it, and into our comments of the week!
The particle tracks emanating from a high energy collision at the LHC in 2014. Although these collisions are plentiful and incredibly energetic, they have not yet yielded any compelling evidence of physics beyond the Standard Model. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Pcharito.
So there’s an important starting point that I want to make sure gets emphasized: in every particle-particle, particle-photon, antiparticle-particle, etc., reaction that’s ever been observed, energy and momentum both are always 100% conserved. If you add up the energy of the rest mass plus the kinetic energy of the initial reactants, and compare it to the energy of the rest mass plus the kinetic energy of the products, energy is always conserved. Those two numbers will balance one another out.
Now, that doesn’t mean that the masses are going to balance! In fact, in pretty much every nuclear reaction, they don’t; either you have fusion (where energy is released, bringing you up closer to iron-56), or fission (where energy is released, bringing you down closer to iron-56), and so there’s more kinetic energy available at the end. That’s what normally happens. So overall, energy is usually liberated in a nuclear reaction, but it’s just being converted from one form (mass) to another (kinetic energy).
What’s misleading is that “vibration” is a completely unrelated classical concept that has no business in the quantum world. It’s not related and the question makes no sense, as nuclei don’t vibrate, energy levels don’t vibrate, and nothing of the sort causes the disruption or disintegration of a proton. For what seems like ages, you’ve been going on about this, and I couldn’t for the life of me figure out why you wouldn’t take “this makes no sense” for an answer.
But now I think I see. For clarification, you also provided a link to where this idea of vibration comes from: Sean Carroll’s blog. And Sean, like many, talks about how a particle can be viewed as a vibration, or excitation, of a fundamental field. For example, he calls the Higgs boson a vibration of the Higgs field. So I think this is where your misconception arises, because you are picturing the field as an underlying, static thing, permeating all of space, and that it’s vibrating in one place, creating a particle there, and so if you make that field vibrate in one spot over and over, perhaps you can make something interesting happen.
I think that’s where your mind is. And if so, here’s why it’s wrong.
The vibrating modes of a guitar string. Image credit: Mark Peterson / Mt. Holyoke.
Sure, for a physical string, it makes sense to talk about different vibrational modes, and how they correspond to different sounds or frequencies. But for fields and particles, they’re only called:
because the different allowable states obey an analogous set of mathematical rules. But nothing is vibrating, and nothing is excited, and nothing is physically at a different level, and so on. The proton does not vibrate; space does not vibrate; even fields do not vibrate. Particles don’t exist (or not exist) because a field is (or isn’t) vibrating; particles exist (or not) with a particular configuration because of the quantum state that a quanta of energy occupies (or doesn’t occupy). I hope this clears up your “vibration” questions once and for all!
You have misinterpreted an analogy to mean something other than what it means, and have been talking about physical impossibilities as though they had validity because of it. But that’s not the end of the world! It just means that you have an opportunity, so long as you’re humble before the laws of nature, to learn about where your misconception is. You can learn about the way the Universe actually works, revise your picture of it, and begin drawing more valid conclusions and asking better questions. If you can do that, you’re well on your way to a satisfying life that’s rooted in the physical reality we all inhabit.
Here’s the important thing, to be totally transparent: Everything that we can draw conclusions about is based only in our current understanding of physics and the laws that govern the Universe. But it’s fun, as a theorist, to play the game of “what if?” What if all we know isn’t all there is to physics? What if there are some new things? And if X or Y or Z is a new thing, what are the consequences that arise?
That was the point of last week’s Ask Ethan article: what could possibly occur to bring some of our “science fiction” dream technologies into reality? And if antimatter has a negative gravitational mass (we haven’t made a sensitive enough test), or dark matter can be harnessed and turned/amplified into energy via E = mc^2 (it may be possible), or if the Universe rotates at the right rate to allow closed timelike curves (it probably doesn’t, but it isn’t ruled out), some very interesting consequences arise. In particular, some presently thought-to-be-impossible ideas become possible. And that’s worth remembering, as we continue to experiment.
Well all the best to you in these troubling times. May you make peace with what has happened and come out okay with yourself, your life, and the world without your loved one on the other side of your grief.
Thank you, also, to rich r for being a model of kindness in his compassion to CFT. Kindness, remember, costs us nothing.
This is very much the case! The basics of hurricane science and tropical storm formation, in general, has changed very little in perhaps the past 40+ years. Once we began launching Earth-monitoring satellites to watch how these storms form over the ocean, we learned very quickly what the mechanisms at play were. Air blowing rapidly over a warm ocean (typically, at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit or 27 degrees Celsius) will result in that air collecting water, rising, cooling, forming clouds, and then the air dropping again, while additional warm, wet air continuing to rise beneath it. The faster the winds and the warmer the water, the more devastating this can get.
People with a variety of political persuasions are going to argue about what the finer points of this one event — Hurricane Harvey — means, but the previous paragraph, about the basic science behind hurricane formation, will not change, no matter what is legislated.
Do you see the above image? See that “giant” swath where the eclipse falls? That quarter-of-a-percent of Earth’s surface? According to Neil, that’s what “not rare” looks like. Now, there was misinformation out there — and it’s always good to correct misinformation — but it’s important to do it in a way that’s inclusive, that doesn’t talk down to people, and that amplifies the wonder and awe at the natural Universe. At least, that’s what I try to have be my modus operandi.
But I have gotten, particularly on Twitter and Tumblr, a lot of hate mail about the piece I wrote about Neil. This is one of the dangers of a personality cult: if you deify someone, you lose the ability to recognize their flaws, no matter how egregious they are. And if you believe it about yourself, you lose the ability to self-improve. May we all never fall into that trap here!
Part of the reason, I think, that so many people don’t engage with science is that it feels so foreign to them. It feels as though it’s divorced from their day-to-day experience. What made this eclipse special is that there were literally 200,000,000 people who lived within a 1-day drive of the path of totality. This was a very rare opportunity for people to experience a cosmic event that only occurs over any particular location on Earth, on average, once every 400 years or so.
Yes, eclipses anywhere aren’t rare, but you don’t get to be everywhere on Earth at once. Relating science to what people experience and understand is one of the biggest challenges of science communication. Yes, Neil correctly stated a fact, achieving McLovin levels of communication.
But that’s just my opinion, and you’re entitled to your own as well.
I personally propose that we begin using a single, standard unit for areas, volumes, heights, and weights.
Image credit: Godzilla the motion picture, by Ishirō Honda, image retrieved from Will Dodson.
How do you feel about units of “Godzillas”?
Remember, please, how probability works. And combine that with how gravitational wave events work. The amplitude of gravitational waves increase tremendously in the final moments, as the distance between two objects reaches a minimum. The known neutron star pairs are far too distant to have their gravitational wave amplitudes detected. In fact, it’s only during the final seconds, at most, that inspiraling binaries will be at the appropriate frequencies and amplitudes to be seen by LIGO.
The sensitivities of a variety of gravitational wave detectors, old, new, and proposed. Note, in particular, Advanced LIGO (in orange), LISA (in dark blue), and BBO (in light blue). Image credit: Minglei Tong, Class.Quant.Grav. 29 (2012) 155006.
So saying “we didn’t see anything in years” is like buying a lottery ticket every second for a few years (it was months, actually, but whatever), and not winning, and drawing the conclusion that therefore, I won’t win if I play for another few weeks. But maybe you will!
No one expected LIGO would detect its first black hole-black hole merger after turning on for just a few days in September of 2015, but it happened. Merging neutron stars — with or without VIRGO observing it, too — could have happened. Of course, it could not have happened, too. It’s just speculation at this point. But don’t say “too many neutron stars nearby to have slipped LIGO’s notice” as though that’s a fact. Until we know the merger rate and the local population of neutron star binaries, that’s not a valid conclusion.
You must be very precise if you want to create an analogue system. Most people, when they talk about building a system as an analogy for a system that we cannot physically study in a lab, misunderstand what’s going on entirely. It’s very tempting to try and create a visualization in your head for what an analogous system would look like, to set that system up, and then run experiments. But that is not what an “analogue system” as you call it actually is.
Rather, it’s a system that is governed by the same equations, which may or may not look anything like the original system you’re trying to model. You know how we build black hole analogs? We create a low-temperature, condensed matter system with a rapidly flowing fluid, where it flows so fast it exceeds the speed of sound in that medium. These sonic black holes are called this because sound waves cannot escape from the fluid. It’s a mathematical analogy. We can try to find a physical analogue for an expanding Universe or dark energy, but that’s a tall order that won’t be easily accomplished by a conventional, positive-pressure fluid or gas. It’s important to be open-minded, but when you confront your idea with physical reality, it’s reality that shall always be the victor and the arbiter of what’s right.
Thanks for a great week, everyone, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow for more Starts With A Bang!
