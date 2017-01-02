Mais où sont les neiges d’antan! Did you know that “Antan”, though it now means “yesteryear” (which was itself coined to translate “antan”) formerly meant “last year”, as a contraction from the latin “ante annum”? Fascinating, eh. But not as fascinating as poking at the innards of dead things. Although now I come to it, most of the dead things were dead in 2015 or even 2014.

Let’s start with a newish thing, Curry’s Climate Etc review of 2016. Notice anything? Yes, it is pretty well all politics; and the ones that might be science aren’t really. Oh well.

In a note-to-self last year I reminded me not to forget about the GWPF’s silly “review”. As of now the “news” page has nothing subsequent to September 29, 2015. Moyhu (who cares more than me, even to the extent of putting in a submission, though IMO that did them too much honour and was a mistake) celebrated the “review”s first birthday; AFAIK nothing more has been heard of it since. So although I and Moyhu haven’t quite forgotten it, everyone else including the GWPF have.

On the Farce X front, back in October La Nova was claiming imminent publication; I tweaked them in November and mid-December. But no reply. Could it be they were just blowing smoke? But then why announce the imminent birth? Just jealous of AW? We may never know.

The late-and-unlamented (is that they right way to say it?) “pause” didn’t come back, far from it. And sea ice, whilst not heading for extinction, is looking somewhat shy. PRP remained stiff.

One of the funnier objects around is “the Open Atmospheric Society” which still looks like a dodo. Its fb page still displays my witty comment about spider webs. Can they not even be bothered to tidy up? I shall tweak them harder.

Was that it? I forgot to mention Pachi in 2015 and no-one even noticed. I don’t care where he is now :-).