Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology Entries Accepted Until June 15, 2019

Researchers 35 years and younger, the annual Eppendorf &Science Prize for Neurobiology, which is awarded for contributions to neurobiological research based on methods of molecular and cell biology, is now open for entries.



Applying requires a 1,000-word essay and tell the prize committee about your work.



The prize is $25,000 plus Science magazine will publish an essay about your work. You'll have travel paid to the Prize Ceremony held in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience in the USA and AAAS throws in a 10-year AAAS membership (but only a digital subscription to the magazine).

The application deadline is June 15, 2019. Apply here.