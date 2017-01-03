Most-played Boardgames of 2016

Here are the nine boardgames that I played more than thrice during 2016. The year’s total was 87 different games.
- Keltis (2008, travel version, very handy, and Cousin E loves its mathiness)
- Sechs nimmt / Category 5 (1994)
- Deception: Murder in Hong Kong (2014, like Clue + Werewolf) *
- Heimlich & Co. (1984) *
- Taluva (2006) *
- Blokus (2000)
- Carolus Magnus (2000) *
- Qwirkle (2006)
- Telestrations (2009) *
These are mostly short games that you can play repeatedly in one evening. Taluva and Carolus Magnus are a bit longer. A long game that I played thrice was Glory to Rome. All are highly recommended!
Dear Reader, what was your biggest boardgaming hit in 2016?
Stats courtesy of Boardgame Geek. And here’s my list for 2015. Asterisks above mark 2016 arrivals on the top list.
