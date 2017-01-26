Sb Has 15 Active Blogs

A year ago I took a look at the surrounding landscape here at Sb, investigating which of the blogs were active – defined as which ones had seen an entry during the month up to 19 Jan ’16. Now I’ve looked at the month up to 24 Jan ’17. The result isn’t great. Four blogs have gone quiet and three have re-awoken, bringing the total down to 15.

A particularly significant loss from the roster is Josh Rosenhouse’s EvolutionBlog. This was one of the original Sb blogs in May of 2006, and Josh’s farewell entry is dated 18 October 2016.

Not one new blog has been added to the roster in the past two years. You may wonder what the Sb Overlords are thinking about this. I sure do.

Here are the currently active ScienceBlogs (apart from the one you’re reading). Check them out and drop them a few comments!